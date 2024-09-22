Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $1,010,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,087,409.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, September 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51.

On Friday, July 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00.

Sunrun stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.59.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Sunrun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

