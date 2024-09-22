Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $331,870.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $331,870.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,810,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,388,772.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $279.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

