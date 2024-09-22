Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $645,483.52 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53.

On Monday, July 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $419,712.68.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,638 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $277,412.08.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,496 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $613,683.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $4,053,750.00.

NTRA stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $132.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in Natera by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Natera by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 65,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 15.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

