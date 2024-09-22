Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $25,859.82 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $65,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $23,495,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

