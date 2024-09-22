Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $25,859.82 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $25,859.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 8th, Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $65,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $23,495,000. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 25.3% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 79,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
