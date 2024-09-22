Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $86,092.32 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $86,092.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 961,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,475,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ambarella Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
