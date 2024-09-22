Insider Buying: Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CFO Purchases $48,741.00 in Stock

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Jiro Harris purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares in the company, valued at $839,056.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Ian Jiro Harris bought 19,500 shares of Talkspace stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

Talkspace Stock Performance

TALK stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.61 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Talkspace, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Talkspace during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Talkspace in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

