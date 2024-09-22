Insider Buying: IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Insider Acquires A$71,592.00 in Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider David Wiadrowski purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.97 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,592.00 ($48,372.97).

IPH Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

IPH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. IPH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

IPH Company Profile

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

