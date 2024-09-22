Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) CEO Acquires $244,400.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Guidry acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,855.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Guidry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Gary Guidry bought 15,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.56. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,735,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 204.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 450,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 302,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 46.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 231,595 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GTE

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.