Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $131.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $148.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

