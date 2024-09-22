ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLR. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.60.

ICON Public Trading Up 0.7 %

ICON Public stock opened at $303.07 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.08.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 19.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

