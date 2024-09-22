Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of HSON stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

