Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of HSON stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.