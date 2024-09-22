HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $570.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.79.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $526.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.20. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.82, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $672,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.