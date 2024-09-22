HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Upgraded by Northland Capmk to “Strong-Buy”

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( CVE:HIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.64 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

