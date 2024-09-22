Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hilton Grand Vacations from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after purchasing an additional 698,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,700,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,847,000 after buying an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

