Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 0.6 %

HLX opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 2.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,037.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

