HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,504 shares of company stock worth $1,907,191. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

