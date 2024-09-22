Gregory A. Beard Sells 44,261 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 44,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $196,518.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a positive return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SDIG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Stronghold Digital Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.