Gina Chapman Sells 2,975 Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Stock

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRGX stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

