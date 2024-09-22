Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

NYSE GNRC opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

