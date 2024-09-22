Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Future to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 733 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,464 ($19.34) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Future to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 1,310 ($17.31) in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,063.40 ($14.05).

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 1,045 ($13.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,160 ($15.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,066.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 915.31.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

