Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

