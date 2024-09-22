Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Forrester Clark purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23.
Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.