Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FSI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Flexible Solutions International last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

About Flexible Solutions International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,245 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company's stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

