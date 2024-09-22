Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $160,777.62 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $160,777.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,537.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 67,189 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $229,114.49.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,600 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $8,398.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $333,790.08.

Five Point Stock Performance

Five Point stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $499.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 0.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point in the second quarter valued at $293,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 19.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

