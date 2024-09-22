Financial Comparison: Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) & Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helix BioPharma and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Helix BioPharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix BioPharma N/A N/A -$4.69 million ($0.02) -45.72 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $400.57 million 1.68 -$1.00 billion ($6.79) -0.63

Helix BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Helix BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helix BioPharma and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.57, suggesting a potential upside of 215.61%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Helix BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Helix BioPharma and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix BioPharma N/A -5,403.56% -558.90% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 2.30% -6.37% 4.61%

Risk and Volatility

Helix BioPharma has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Helix BioPharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; Apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, as a differentiated therapeutic for rare diseases, including short bowel syndrome dependent on parenteral support and acute graft versus host disease; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.