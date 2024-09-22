FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Stock Performance

FGEN opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. FibroGen has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in FibroGen by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

