Ferguson plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ferguson in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $9.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.65. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ferguson from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Ferguson Trading Down 5.6 %

FERG stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.82. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,820 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ferguson by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.