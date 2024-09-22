FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.80-$17.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.285-$2.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 16.800-17.400 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $465.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.