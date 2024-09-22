eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $453,300.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

eXp World Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of EXPI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eXp World by 49.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 551.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 90,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $469,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 552.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

