Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Everi Price Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Everi has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,785,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,682 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Everi by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 815.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,453,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

