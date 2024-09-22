Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Evergy stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.