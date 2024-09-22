Evercore ISI Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $28.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.31.

Shares of CFLT opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,071.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,071.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $497,035.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,039,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,263 shares of company stock worth $10,829,566 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Confluent by 125.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

