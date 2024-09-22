European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a market cap of C$297.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.28.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

