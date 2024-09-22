Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.81.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock worth $1,863,808. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

