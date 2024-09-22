Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $144.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Entergy traded as high as $129.70 and last traded at $129.47, with a volume of 1413123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.68.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

