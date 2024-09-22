Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives $19.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

