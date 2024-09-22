Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $505,000.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Samuel G. Kapourales sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 714,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
Shares of ESOA stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.16.
Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million.
About Energy Services of America
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
