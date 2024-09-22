Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Director Sells $505,000.00 in Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Samuel G. Kapourales sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 714,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

Shares of ESOA stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million.

Institutional Trading of Energy Services of America

About Energy Services of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESOA. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,333,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Services of America by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 104,299 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 22.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

