Elizabeth A. Nelson Sells 75,000 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. Upwork’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 56.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 318,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

