Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Loop Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $419.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.93.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $414.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.53. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

