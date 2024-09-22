Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $223.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $247.00 to $223.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after buying an additional 402,026 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

