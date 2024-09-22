Devon Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DVN stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.