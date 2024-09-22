Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 350

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 350 ($4.62) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGF

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 322.80 ($4.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 198.30 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.41). The stock has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,793.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.