Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 350

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 350 ($4.62) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGF
Kingfisher Price Performance
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.