Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.57. 141,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,030,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

DK has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Get Delek US alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.