DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.68. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies makes up 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

