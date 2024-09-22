David Baszucki Sells 166,666 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $7,593,302.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, August 22nd, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $7,258,304.30.

On Tuesday, August 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,499 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $262,234.65.

On Friday, July 12th, David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,701,720.28.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $6,805,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 319.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.