ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.29.

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

