Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

CMP stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $468.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

