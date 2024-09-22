Comparing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -28.79% N/A -1.55% Rumble -163.37% -54.31% -44.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 4 1 0 1.86 Rumble 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rackspace Technology and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $2.15, indicating a potential downside of 9.28%. Rumble has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.55%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Rumble”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.96 billion 0.18 -$837.80 million ($3.96) -0.60 Rumble $78.58 million 25.72 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -8.14

Rumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Rumble on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services. It also helps customers establish governance, operational, and architectural frameworks to mitigate risks and reduce inefficiencies to manage costs, achieve industry-specific compliance objectives, and enhance security. In addition, the company offers managed applications, including running large-scale SaaS applications for customers on its and public cloud infrastructure; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

