Comparing Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) and Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and Foresight Autonomous”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $1.29 billion 11.24 $326.71 million $1.07 46.81 Foresight Autonomous $666,000.00 11.05 -$18.41 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Autonomous.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 7 0 2.88 Foresight Autonomous 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bentley Systems and Foresight Autonomous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus price target of $59.57, suggesting a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Foresight Autonomous.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Foresight Autonomous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Foresight Autonomous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 29.17% 31.71% 8.48% Foresight Autonomous -1,871.62% -86.89% -69.17%

Risk and Volatility

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Autonomous has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Foresight Autonomous on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions. The company also offers QuadSight automotive vision solution, a four-camera multi-spectral vision solution that combines two sets of stereoscopic infrared and visible-light cameras for obstacle detection; DynamiCal, an automatic calibration software solution to ensure that stereo cameras remain calibrated to create accurate and continuous 3D depth perception; and ScaleCam, a separated stereo camera solution. In addition, it provides Percept3D, a 3D point cloud solution that provides 3D raw data for obstacle detection, terrain analysis, and autonomous vehicle sensor fusion; and Mono2Stereo, a solution that enhances existing vision sensor systems by using software-based algorithms to create a 3D perception stereo vision solution. Further, the company offers Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to various road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc. by using smartphones. Its solutions are used in automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and agriculture and heavy industrial equipment industries. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in January 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

