Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$80.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$64.00. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCA. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.28.

Shares of CCA opened at C$68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.57. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$68.98.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$750.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$751.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.2156863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

