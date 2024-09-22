Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.97. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,538,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

